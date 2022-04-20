Kenya: Tell Siaya Residents What You Have Done, Gumbo Tells Orengo

Siaya — Former Rarieda Member of Parliament, Nicholas Gumbo has challenged top ODM officials to stop spreading false propaganda that the party on which he is seeking the Siaya gubernatorial seat, United Democratic Movement (UDM) is not an affiliate of Azimio la Umoja.

Gumbo at the same time challenged his competitor from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Senator James Orengo to tell Siaya residents his achievements for the last forty-two years in active politics.

Speaking during a roadshow across the county, Gumbo who was accompanied by former police spokesman, Charles Owino and a host of other politicians said their competitors were misleading the public that UDM does not support Raila Odinga's presidential bid.

He said that candidates should be allowed to compete on ideas, not propaganda so as to enable the public made informed choice.

Gumbo further dismissed calls for six piece ODM voting pattern, where voters will choose only the orange party sponsored candidates, adding that the system had in the past contributed to poverty and under development of Siaya. - Kna