Kenya: KeNHA Addressing Poor Drainage on the Nairobi Expressway

19 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has commenced plans to address the poor drainage at the Nairobi Expressway that is on its last phase of completion.

The move follows concerns from a section of Kenyans and motorists using the lower road who complained of rainwater falling on their vehicles following heavy downpour.

KeNHA said that the rains had affected various ongoing works related to drainage along the Expressway.

"This has caused various sections along Mombasa Road and Uhuru Highway to experience disruption of traffic following water draining to the lower road. We regret for any inconveniences caused by this occurrence," KeNHA said.

The road development, management and maintenance agency noted that as per the design, "flood water will be channeled through trimmed down pipes, gutted downwards along the pier caps and finally to U-drains below the soffit of the viaduct."

It appealed for patience from motorists pointing out that works on the Expressway are still in progress adding that the final installation of the designed drain system is yet to be completed.

"In the meantime, the contractor has deployed extra work teams and equipment to focus on all outstanding works including the drainage system - targeting completion before the rains result into peak flows," the authority stated

It further called on motorists to exercise caution when driving through the storm water in the affected areas as they work towards resolving the situation.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X