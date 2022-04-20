Kenya: Chaos in Nyakach as One Person Accused of Running Parallel ODM Nominations

19 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Police was forced to teargas Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Urudi polling station in Nyakach Sub County after one person was accused of running a parallel tally of votes.

Former kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga who is running for Women Representative was caught up in the chaos.

Ruth was whisked out of the polling station as voters scampered for safety.

The supporters were baying for the blood of the person who was within the vicinity of the voting centre.

One person was injured during the melee before the situation was put under control.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X