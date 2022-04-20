Kenya: Police to Detain 3 Terror Suspects Who Were Planning Attacks During Easter for 14 More Days

19 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa — Police have been granted fourteen more days to detain three terror suspects arrested in Mombasa for planning attacks during the easter holiday.

The three who are suspected to have ties with known terror operatives in Somali had been arrested on Wednesday last week.

Osman Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Hussein Ibrahim were nabbed at Muzamil Shop at the Barsheba area of Kisauni.

They were booked separately in three police stations in Mombasa, Central Police Station, Port Police, and Makupa Police station respectively.

According to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU), the three were involved in the planning of imminent attacks within the coastal region during last week's Easter weekend.

The attack was being coordinated by seven al Shabab operatives dispatched from Somalia, according to intelligence reports by the ATPU.

Police are also still looking for other accomplices of the three suspects who are believed to be within Mombasa.

