Rwanda: Ferwafa Court Luxembourg Based Player for Amavubi

Rwanda's football ruling body Ferwafa will engage Luxembourg based midfielder Sven Kalisa in the coming days so that he gets Rwandan nationality and play for the national team in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Kalisa who plays for Artet Bissen was born to Rwandan parents in the European country and has already represented them at Under 19, 21 and senior side although the senior appearance was in a friendly game.

In an interview with this publication in December last year, Kalisa revealed his decision to switch allegiance to the land of his parents and feature for the Amavubi.

Times Sport can confirm that the General Secretary of FERWAFA, Henry Muhire is in Europe on official duties and a meeting is scheduled to take place between him and Kalisa so that the player's nationality switch can begin.

The 25-year-old player is a central midfielder with great ball distribution, passes and also an eye for goal.

Kalisa can also operate as a left-back and attacking midfielder due to his versatility.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is eager to represent Rwanda as he believes he can add something unique to the Amavubi set up.

"It will be great to feature for Rwanda. I believe I can add something extraordinary to the team. One of my hallmarks is giving that final killer pass for a goal," Kalisa told Times Sport

"I am also very strong on the ball and a workaholic, I do all the jobs of a midfielder, pass, shoot, score, tackle, and dribble."

"I believe we can make it to the 2023 AFCON. Playing for Rwanda at the AFCON will be a dream come true and I am optimistic we can qualify." He added.