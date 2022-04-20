Rwanda: Farmers Keen to Cash in on Chia Boom

The global chia seeds market size is projected to rise, driven by the increasing demand for healthy diets among consumers.

It is expected to rise from $1.14 billion in 2018 to $4.7 billion by 2025, growing 22.3 per cent from 2019 to 2025, according to Chia Seeds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2019 - 2025.

Chia is a relatively new crop having been introduced in Rwanda around 2017 by investors, and has attracted interest from some farmers.

The crop is mainly grown on the irrigated farms of Ngoma district, and its edible seeds have many health benefits. It is harvested after three months of planting and offers high profits, according to Innocent Mudahemuka, Director of Agriculture and Natural Resources in Ngoma district.

"It is a promising crop in terms of yields if it is sustained," he said.

Dried chia seeds. They can help you have healthy bones, muscles, and nerve functioning. They have higher calcium content than dairy products such as milk (Courtesy photo)

Jean Damascene Munyabarinzi, President of Subiza Cooperative, told The New Times that they grow chia on 450 hectares.

Made up of 450 members, Subiza is one of the two cooperatives in the Eastern Province that grow chia on a combined 1,000 hectares.

Munyabarinzi noted that the cooperative signed a contract with a company that buys its produce, hence offering a ready market to its farmers.

Safari Kizito, the spokesperson of Akenes & Kernels Ltd, a local company engaged in agribusiness told The New Times that investing in Chia farming requires an amount that ranges from Rwf1.2 million to Rwf1.7 million per hectare. This covers inputs such as seeds and organic fertilisers.

In terms of soil maintenance for chia farming, fertilisers are required but the variation depends on the type of soil. Some soils also require lime to improve their fertility and irrigation.

Chia, which is believed to have originated from Central America, thrives with both water and sunlight. It needs water at least twice a week - either from rainfall or irrigation, Kizito explained.

"Chia seeds have nutrients needed for both children and adults. They can help tackle stunting among children. They also help prevent cancer, obesity, and cleanse blood such that it ensures good blood circulation," he said, referring to their health benefits.

Market opportunity

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kizito said that there is a huge export market for chia seeds, but it requires organic farming certification from a recognised authority.

"We have a market to export organic chia seeds in those countries. We can export up to 200 or 300 tonnes per month depending on the certified organic produce we get," he said.

The case for smallholder farmers

As Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente was presenting the government actions related to agriculture inputs to Parliament, MP Christine Bakundufite said that farmers expressed concern that the cost of chia seeds is high with a kilogramme priced at Rwf90, 000, making it difficult for smallholders to afford it.

"The cost of chia seeds is prohibitive for some farmers," Bakundufite said, suggesting that there should be a way to increase their production in order to lower its prices.

However, Kizito said that returns on investment for chia farming are sufficient, recommending people to venture into agriculture knowing that it is a business like any other, considering investment requirements, as well as risks.

Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources said that the government is committed to supporting the development of the chia value chain because the crop has proven to be profitable and many people want to engage in it.