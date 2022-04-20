Egypt: Environment Min. - COP27 to Focus On Climate Adaptation, Mitigation, Financing

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh in November, would focus on climate adaptation, mitigation and financing.

She made the comments during her meeting on Tuesday 19/4/2022 with Executive Director of the German-Arab Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GACIC) Jan Noether and the chamber President Emad Ghaly to discuss the COP27 goals and different aspects of cooperation.

Fouad explained that Egypt would seek during its chairmanship of the COP27 to give a greater space for the private sector and civil society to implement projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

The environment minister added that the Egyptian government recently announced a number of green incentives in the fields of electric transport, green hydrogen, alternatives to single-use plastic bags and waste.

She noted that her ministry is working to draw up Egypt's plan for green transformation, with the purpose of helping all sectors to adopt green transformation policies.

The environment minister welcomed cooperation with the GACIC to execute projects in the areas of renewable energy, transportation, gas, carbon reduction and agriculture.

On his part, the GACIC executive director said the EU is keen on providing sustainable financing for projects that center on decreasing carbon pollution.