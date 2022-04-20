Egypt: Environment Min. Urges World's Unity for Countering Climate Change

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said that countries all around the world have no choice but to unite for countering the effects of climate change, which underlines the critical importance of the next UN climate summit hosted by Egypt in November.

Fouad made the remarks during her participation in a conference organized by the International Cooperation Ministry on Tuesday 19/4/2022 to announce the launching of an international media campaign with the CNN.

This media campaign focuses on promoting development projects in different sectors, including strengthening the transition to circular economy, upgrading the transport infrastructure, increasing dependence on new and renewable energy sources and enabling women in the fields of science and technology.

The environment minister added that Egypt would seek during its chairmanship of the UN climate summit (COP27) to ensure the implementation of the outcome of the Glasgow climate summit (COP26) and accelerate the climate action pace to address the impacts of climate change.

She concluded that Sharm El Sheikh would provide a model for the world in facing the effects of climate change through turning it into a green city in preparation for the global climate event.