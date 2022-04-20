Egypt: IMF Revises Up Egypt's 2022 Real GDP Growth Forecast to 5.9 Percent

19 April 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its projections for Egypt's real GDP growth in 2022 to reach 5.9 percent, up from 5.6 percent expected in January.

The IMF also expected Egypt's GDP to register 5 percent in 2023, it announced on Tuesday 19/4/2022.

In January, the IMF expected Egypt's real GDP growth to reach 5.6 percent, compared to growth projections of 5.2 percent in its previous report in October.

Commenting on the January report, Gita Gopinath, IMF's Chief Economist, said Egypt was the only country among the oil importing nations to record a positive growth rate thanks to its good management of the Covid-19 pandemic's fallout.

