Egypt: The Food Lab, an Egyptian Cloud Kitchen Provider, Raises $4.5m Pre-Seed for Expansion

19 April 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

Per reports, Egyptians spend about 30% of their income on food in a $17 billion restaurant industry, one of the largest in Africa and the Middle East. Yet restaurants in this North African nation operate on thin margins due to several factors, ranging from large initial investments and high cost of rent to increasing operating expenses and commissions charged by aggregators.

Kareem El Daly stumbled upon these issues when venturing to start a restaurant with his wife. Being an enthusiast of the food tech space, El Daly began to explore market gaps and saw an opportunity in using technology to help restaurants and food brands make a return on investment while maintaining their quality of service.

Read the full story on TechCrunch.

