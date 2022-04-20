Kenya: Google Opens Product Development Center in Nairobi, Its First in Africa

Google has today announced the launch of a product development center in Nairobi, its first in the continent, to build "transformative" products and services for the African market and the world. This comes after the tech giant revealed plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in October last year. The center is Google's second major research and development investment in Africa, after the tech giant set up an AI and research center in Ghana in 2019.

Google said its will hire over 100 tech talent including software engineers, researchers and designers over the next two years to help solve difficult and technical challenges, such as improving the smartphone experience for people in Africa, or building a more reliable internet infrastructure, said Google VP for products, Suzanne Frey.