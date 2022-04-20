Nigeria: 2023 - Why I Support Consensus Presidential Candidate for PDP - Tambuwal

20 April 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Tambuwal, who was represented by Nicholas Msheliza, also expressed optimism that consensus arrangement would favour him.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says having a consensus presidential candidate for 2023 is healthy for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Tambuwal, who is one of PDP's presidential candidates, stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after submitting his nomination and expression of interest form for the presidential election in Abuja on Tuesday.

"Consensus is a good thing. It's healthy for the party. Our prayer, I'm thinking, is that the consensus will favour me.

"So far, I am the frontline aspirant, our thinking, our prayer and hope is that the consensus will go my way."

Mr Msheliza, who said Mr Tambuwal had canvased support round the country, expressed joy at the level of his acceptability among the PDP family nationwide, which he described as overwhelming and encouraging.

"For the fact that he is one presidential candidate that has traversed over the 360 federal constituencies of this country gives him an edge.

"He knows the demography and the geography of this country. He knows the problem of this country. He is the actual unifier. He is the bridge builder. He's so humble.

"He is such a person that is so energetic and vibrant. He can be trusted to forge partnership and alliances and rescue and build this nation from where we have found ourselves today."

He added that Mr Tambuwal would continue his consultations across the country.

