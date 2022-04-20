Rwanda: Kiyovu Eliminated From 2022 Peace Cup Tourney

Kiyovu's aim to win a double was dealt a blow after suffering a surprise elimination from the Peace cup following a shock 1-2 defeat at the hands of Marines FC on Tuesday, April 19, at Kigali stadium.

The Green Baggies had a 1-0 first leg advantage ahead of the return leg in Kigali and only needed a draw to advance to the quarters finals.

An early strike from defender Ali Serumogo sent Francis Haringingo's boys to the half time with a 1-0 lead over the Rubavu-based club.

However, Yves Rwasamanzi's Marine dominated the remainder of the game in a make-or-break second half, coming from 1-0 down to win the game 2-1 through goals from Félicien Hakizimana and Gilbert Nshimirimana.

The result saw the Rubavu-based side advance to the quarter finals on away goals after both teams were tied to a 2-2 draw after two legs.

It was Kiyovu's second defeat in a row, following last week's 2-0 loss against Gasogi United in the Rwanda premier league, a result that saw them drop to second place on the league table with 50 points, a point behind table leaders APR FC.

Elsewhere, Mukura were beaten 1-3 by Etoile de l'Est as the visitors progressed to the next stage of the Peace cup after a 2-3 result on aggregate.

Marine, Etoile de l'Est and Gasogi will be joined in the quarter finals by winners that will come from the remaining last 16 fixtures due on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday

Kiyovu Sports 1-2 Marine FC (2-2)

Mukura VS 1-2 Etoile de l'Est (2-2)

Sunrise 0-1 Gasogi United (1-2)