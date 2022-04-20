Ethiopia: News - Addis Abeba City Peace and Security Bureau Kicks Off Training for Over 30, 000 'People's Army' Members in All Sub-Cities

Addis Abeba — Lidiya Girma, deputy head of peace values department at the Addis Abeba city administration peace and security bureau, said that the bureau has embarked on strengthening "People's Army" members in the city to prevent and control illegal activities. Accordingly, capacity-building training will be provided to over 30,000 members of the city's "People's Army" in all sub-cities as of 18 April.

Subsequently, the City Administration launched the training program for members of the "People's Army" in collaboration with Kirkos sub city where a two-day training kicked off on Monday.

"The training aims at securing a sustainable peace and security throughout the city," according to the City Administration's Communication Bureau. Presented at the launching ceremony was Kenea Yadeta (PhD), head of the city administration peace and security bureau. Kenea said that securing the city's peace and security without the participation of the public would not be fruitful.

Similarly, Kirkos Sub City Manager, Zemenu Desalegn, on his part said that so as to secure the city's peace and security, "every individual should actively safeguard their surroundings," the communication bureau quoted him as saying.

In November last year, the city administration organized tens of thousands of "community police" to patrol city's neighborhoods after the federal government declared a six month nationwide state of emergency in the wake of the military advance by Tigrayn forces towards Addis Abeba.

Speaking to Reuters, Commander Solomon Fantahun, director of community policing at Addis Abeba city police commission, said "police have trained 147,000 male and female volunteers in combating crimes, community policing, discipline, and physical fitness."

He said 2,000 volunteers have received additional training in conducting searches and assisting the police and that "they have helped capture weapons and direct police to suspects."

"These volunteers are the ears and eyes of the police," Reuters quoted Solomon.

According to Lidiya work was underway to reorganize the previously existing community police from central command to district levels based on residential blocs. The reorganization is aimed at making the structure community based. Members of the "People's Army" will start operating in the near future, she said.