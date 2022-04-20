Liberia: 'Weah Will Develop Liberia'

President George Weah Special Presidential Aid, Sekou Kalasco Damaro has strongly reacted to those of the opposition community who are in the continuous habit of informing the public that President Weah is not providing leadership, that has impacted the lives of the citizenry including the transformation of the country.

President Weah's critics have time in memorial alleged that the government is entrenched with corruption, insecurity, lack of governance among others.

But Mr. Damoro said with the short length of time that President Weah took over the presidency his government has undertaking tangible developmental projects that are impacting the lives of Liberians at all sectors.

Speaking on the State Radio over the weekend in Paynesville , Damoro said those who are criticizing President Weah's Developmental Projects were given the opportunity to provide leadership for 12 years and they were unable to provide the kind of leadership that President Weah is presently providing to the people of Liberia.

According to him, President Weah was able to relief parents from enormous financial obligations by paying their children's West African Examination Fees that is currently part of the government's agenda.

He further narrated that President Weah provided the opportunity for more Liberians to acquire university and college education at all public universities and colleges across the country, stressing that Unity Party led Government was unable to do, with the level of international support that was given them.

President Weah Special Presidential Aid added that the Government under the leadership of President Weah is improving the health delivery system and the educational system across the country.

According to him, the Government with the support from President Weah, international partners and friends are constructing referral hospitals in rural Liberia including housing units for ordinary citizens across the country.

He further disclosed that the government has constructed community roads within Montserrado and other parts of the country. Damoro further said President Weah's leadership is presently constructing the ELWA Junction to Unification City in Margibi County road, the Coca-Cola factory to ELWA Junction road, and Ganta to Sacleapea to Zwedru road.