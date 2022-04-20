South Africa: Eskom Forecasts More Dark Days in Winter While Urging the Government to Speed Up the Procurement of Power From Independent Producers

analysis

Eskom has forecasted more load-shedding in the winter season, with the power utility saying there could be as many as 101 days of power outages -- something that it calls an "extreme case" scenario.

The "best case" scenario (if there is such a thing regarding the major inconvenience of load-shedding) is that Eskom might throw South Africa into darkness for 32 days during winter.

Eskom proffered this forecast on Tuesday 19 April after it intensified load-shedding from stage two to four, citing further breakdowns and lost generation capacity at its old and creaking power stations.

In a briefing with journalists, Eskom's head of transmission, Segomoco Scheppers, said the power utility expects between 37 and 101 days of load-shedding during the winter season. But this depends on how much generation capacity Eskom will lose during winter, which is a volatile period for the national grid because the power utility cannot keep up with the electricity demand from households and businesses.

Eskom has to contain unplanned breakdowns...