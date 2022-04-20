South Africa: SA Records 1,475 New Covid-19 Cases

20 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 1 475 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 743 582.

This increase represents a 9.9% positivity rate.

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 14 deaths, and of these, three occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 100 195 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (51%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (23%).

Western Cape accounted for 13%; Eastern Cape, Free State and North West each accounted for 3% respectively. Mpumalanga accounted for 2%; and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% respectively of the new cases.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (9.9%), and is higher than yesterday (9.6%). The 7-day average is (8.3%) today, and is higher than yesterday (7.7%)," the NICD said.

There has been an increase of 41 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

A total of 24 212 994 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

