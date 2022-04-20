South Africa: PIC Appoints New Chief Investment Officer

20 April 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has announced the appointment of Kabelo Rikhotso as its new Chief Investment Officer (CIO).

The corporation in a statement said Rikhotso will join the PIC from Visio Fund Management, where he was an Executive and Fund Manager.

With more than 18 years of experience in the asset management industry, the PIC said Rikhotso is a dynamic leader and pioneer, who founded the first black-owned investment firm, Royal Investment Managers, in March 2016.

At the PIC, Rikhotso will oversee the institution's overall investment strategy; monitor and review all investment decisions, and develop the outlook and asset allocation function, in line with the investment mandates of the PIC's clients.

He will assume duty on 10 May 2022.

In the statement, PIC Chief Executive, Abel Sithole, welcomed Rikhotso's appointment.

"We are confident that with his experience, initially at National Treasury and later at some of the country's leading investment firms, Rikhotso will bring new rigour to strengthen our executive team. His core function will be to sustain the PIC's investment performance and continue growing the portfolios of our clients."

Rikhotso has held a number of executive and non-executive directorships. His academic qualifications include a BSc (Mathematical, Physical and Statistical Sciences), BCom Honours (Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management), M.Com (Financial Economics) and Chartered Financial Analyst from the CFA Institute in the USA.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X