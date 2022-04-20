Somalia: President Condemns Killing of Renowned Poet

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo has condemned the killing of Badal Jama Hirsi, a renowned poet, and traditional elder by unknown gunmen on Monday night.

"I wish to extend my condolences to the family of departed patriot, poet and peace activist Badal Jama Hirsi and condemn his senseless killing," he said in a statement issued on Monday night. He said the deceased who was a peace activist known for his generosity will be remembered for his patriotism and poetry work which he used to educate the Somalis on the importance of maintaining peace in the country.

Badal Jama Hirsi was shot dead in the Kahda district in the capital Mogadishu on Monday evening after leaving a mosque in the area. Police have launched a manhunt for the killers who fled from the scene after committing the assassination.

Farmajo said the late Hirsi used his poetry work to raise awareness to the society to shun tribalism and conflict and to focus on the development of the country.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but an extremist group, al-Shabab usually stages such attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere across the country.