Gambia to Know Competitors for AFCON Qualifiers Today

19 April 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia senior national team (the Scorpions) is set to know their opponents for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, Tuesday 19 April 2022.

The draw for the continent's bi-annual biggest football showpiece qualifiers will be held today, Tuesday in Ivory Coast at 5:30 pm.

The Scorpions will be hoping to avoid house-hold names such as Nigeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria and Tunisia in the balloting for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Gambia secured qualification to the group phase of the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta qualifiers following their 3-2 aggregate win over Chad in their preliminary qualifiers played last month.

The Scorpions made their debut in the 2021 Africa Cup after finishing top-spot in Group D of the qualifiers with 10 points in six group matches.

