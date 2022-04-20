Gambia: Real's BMW Excited Ending 1st Round On Top Despite Injuries, Sickness

Bye Malleh Wadda (BMW), head coach of Real de Banjul has expressed delight for concluding the first round of The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) 1st Division League by maintaining their lead at the top of the table standings after defeating Falcons 2-1 during their week-15 fixtures played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Thursday.

Essa Jallow opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute before Falcons FC leveled in the 40th minute going for the break.

Modou Lamin Demba scored the winning goal for Real de Banjul in the 87th minute to give Real de Banjul the maximum points.

"It was a difficult game but we are happy that we came out victorious. It has been a difficult week for us. We only had one keeper during this game. We did not even have 18 players on for the game against Falcons," Coach Bye Malleh Wadda further said.

BMW as he is fondly called guided Real at the top of the standing with 29 points after 15 games, and noted that it was a difficult week with injuries and sickness for his team despite collecting the three points.

According to him, they registered 30 players during the start of the season but noted that they now have less than 18 players due to injuries, sickness with some transferring to other teams during the transfer window.

Lamin Sanneh, head coach of Falcons FC, said it was no shame for his team losing to Real de Banjul.

"Real is a formidable side with good players, good motivations and has everything that a team needs as far as Gambian standard is concerned. So it is no shame the Falcons lose to them."

Coach Lamin Sanneh, who guided Falcons FC to 8th position with 20 points in the league so far, noted that Real de Banjul snitched the three points against them after capitalising on their mistakes.

Meanwhile, Real de Banjul overall collected eight wins, five draws and suffered two defeats after 15 games, while Falcons overall registered five wins, five draws and suffered five losses after 15 matches.

Elsewhere, Marimoo FC continued their impressive performance after defeating Gamtel FC 2-1 in the late encounter played on Thursday at the Stadium.

Manjai-based team, Marimoo FC who collected their fifth win of the season currently occupy 7th position with 20 points, leveled with Falcons FC, while Gamtel FC who suffered their fifth loss of the season sit 4th position with 22 points.