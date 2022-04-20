Nigeria: Presidential Pardon - CAN Says Buhari Encouraging Corruption

On several occasions, the Buhari-led administration has been criticised for granting soft landing to corrupt public officials.

The Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the presidential pardon of Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau State, and Jolly Nyame, former governor of Taraba State, who were both serving jail terms for stealing public funds.

Bayo Oladeji, CAN's spokesperson, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of promoting the same corruption he had condemned while seeking power.

"This is a president who came to power on the mantra of fighting corruption now seemingly promoting corruption," Mr Oladeji said. "Now, not a few Nigerians believe that corruption is still walking on its four legs in the corridors of power at all levels of government."

Mr Dariye, 64, was convicted in 2018 for stealing N2 billion of public funds as Plateau State governor. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in 2020 declared Mr Nyame, 66, guilty of misappropriation of funds while in office as Taraba State governor.

"These two former governors were sentenced and their sentences were confirmed by the apex court," Mr Oladeji continued. "If they could be freed or granted state pardon, the impression being created is that the two of them were released because of the coming general elections."

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how officials of Nigeria's anti-graft agencies -- EFCC and ICPC -- accused Mr Buhari of sabotaging the fight against corruption.

The officials, who spoke exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES, said that their morale and commitment to work had been dampened by the presidential pardon of the ex-governors.

Commenting further, Mr Oladeji said the two anti-graft agencies could be discouraged from fighting corruption dutifully due to the president's use of his power of prerogative of mercy.

He suggested that Mr Buhari's action could have the impact of emboldening corrupt public officials

"The government should bear in mind that the trials of these two former governors cost the state a lot of money. They were sentenced for stealing public money. And the same public money was used to prosecute them.

"The question now is: Of what importance were their trials? How can we now convince incumbent governors and ministers not to steal public funds since a precedent has been set?" he added.

On several occasions, the Buhari-led administration has been criticised for granting soft landing to corrupt public officials. Concerned Nigerians and civil society organisations have also questioned his motive for freeing the ex-governors convicted for stealing public funds.

Among the critics, human rights activist and senior lawyer, Femi Falana, faulted the controversial state pardon, stressing that there should be equality for all citizens as stated in the 1999 constitution.

He suggested that the president should grant pardon to all thieves and criminals currently serving jail terms -- to justify releasing the two corrupt politicians.

"Section 17 of the constitution says there shall be equality, equal rights for all citizens and section 42 said there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender, whatever," Mr. Falana told journalists during the one-year remembrance programme for Yinka Odumakin, the late Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere.

"You can't take out two people and leave the rest there. It's illegal," he added.