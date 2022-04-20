Rwanda: Holders as Kigali Eye Peace Cup Glory

With the league title out of their reach, AS Kigali head coach, Mike Hilary Mutebi is determined to see his team retain the Peace Cup crown in bid to return to continental football next year.

The holders will face Etincelles in the second leg of the last sixteen on Wednesday at Kigali stadium after playing a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Rubavu.

"We need to do better in the Peace Cup and look at the winning ways in this competition because we want to defend the title. Playing against Etincelles will be one of our tough matches but we have to be ready," Mutebi said.

AS Kigali has not been playing well in the league since the start of the season but Mutebi is confident that his side can turn things around in the Peace Cup.

The AS Kigali coach is determined to reach the final. "I am looking forward to winning this game, our objective is to make sure we reach as far as we possibly can," he added.

"I believe we can do better. It was a good learning curve for the whole club, from players, coaches and management--everyone would love to return to African football next year," he stated.

AS Kigali has a mountain to climb as both sides played to a 2-2 draw against Etincelles in the first leg recently.

In other matches, Rayon Sports will face Musanze FC at Kigali Stadium, kickoff at 6pm. Mukura host Etoile de l'Est at Huye Stadium, while Sunrise FC will take on Gasogi United at Nyagatare Stadium.

APR FC will play against Amagaju FC on Thursday at Kigali Stadium.

Wednesday

AS Kigali vs Etincelles

Rayon Sports vs Musanze

Mukura vs Etoile de l'Est

Sunrise FC vs Gasogi United

Thursday

APR FC vs Amagaju FC