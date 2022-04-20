Rwanda: Volleyball - REG Pull Out of 2022 Africa Championship

Rwanda Energy Group men's volleyball team has withdrawn from this year's African Club Championships slated in Tunis, Tunisia from May 5-18.

The local volleyball governing body recently confirmed that both REG and Gisagara applied to take part in the competition but the former surprisingly withdrew their application as focus is now fully shifted to the Basketball team ahead of next month's Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs.

Geoffrey Zawadi, president of the REG volleyball club, told Times Sport that the team will not participate in the continental volleyball club competition after the institution decided to allocate the sports budget to REG BBC and support the team's preparations for the BAL.

"We will not participate in the volleyball men's African Club Championships this year because we want the basketball team to better prepare for the BAL playoffs," said Zawadi in an interview.

Tunisia is hosting the African Club Championships for the second time in a row having previously hosted last year's edition during which REG represented the country, alongside APR, with the former finishing ninth.

The same country will also host the CAVB Women's African Volleyball Club Championships from May 19 to June 1 in Tunis.