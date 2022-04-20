Kenya: Nairobi Children to Elect Leaders for the Kenya Children's Assembly

20 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Teckler Ihissa

Nairobi — Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at The Kenya Children's Assembly in an exercise slated to take place at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The tenure of office bearer shall be one term of a two-year period under the Motto 'Maisha Yetu, wajibu wetu'.

The children's assembly is an institution where children gather together to participate in decision making, policy formulae, planning and implementation of child affected activities and issues affecting them.

They are to select their leaders based on a structure which includes the Chairperson, Deputy chairperson, Secretary generals, Sergeant at Arms, and Committee Secretaries under the four pillars.

The on-going elections has seen at least 11 sub counties within Nairobi among them Mathare, Makadara, Njiru, Kibera, Langata, Dagoretti, Kasarani and Embakasi elect their representatives.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X