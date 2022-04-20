Kenya: Nairobi Children to Elect Leaders for the Kenya Children's Assembly

Nairobi — Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at The Kenya Children's Assembly in an exercise slated to take place at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

The tenure of office bearer shall be one term of a two-year period under the Motto 'Maisha Yetu, wajibu wetu'.

The children's assembly is an institution where children gather together to participate in decision making, policy formulae, planning and implementation of child affected activities and issues affecting them.

They are to select their leaders based on a structure which includes the Chairperson, Deputy chairperson, Secretary generals, Sergeant at Arms, and Committee Secretaries under the four pillars.

The on-going elections has seen at least 11 sub counties within Nairobi among them Mathare, Makadara, Njiru, Kibera, Langata, Dagoretti, Kasarani and Embakasi elect their representatives.