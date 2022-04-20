Kenya: Odinga to Jet Out of the Country for Week Long U.S. Tour Friday Accompanied By Karua

20 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week tour of the United States.

In his last tour before the August 9 polls, Odinga is expected to meet with the international community living in the diaspora which include business technocrats and religious leaders.

Although his tour schedule has not been released, the former Prime Minister is expected to tour Washington and San Francisco before he heads back on April 29.

Key leaders set to accompany Odinga on the tour include Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

This comes hours after Azimio Women Group rooting for NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua named Odinga's running mate.

The group which was speaking on Monday at a meeting drawing 26 parties allied to the Azimio coalition described Karua as a seasoned leader whose impact as the second-in-power would benefit the entire country.

"One of the reasons that we were here is as simple as this: Martha Karua as deputy president. It is not rocket science, we do not see why you cannot see the value of Martha, she is a national figure who has been a minister and her record speaks for itself," Public Service and Gender Programmes CAS Rachael Shebesh said.

Others include Governors James Ongwae (Kisii),Wycliffe Oparanya(Kakamega), former Aldai MP Sally Kosgey, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui are among the leaders who will be forming Odinga's entourage.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X