Kenya: Bomet Woman Rep Aspirant 'Toto' Gets Boost After Being Gifted Campaign Car By Governor Barchok

20 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Bomet — The young female aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has received a major boost after she was handed a car to facilitate her.

The 24-year old aspirant Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as 'toto' captured the attention of the country after she beat all odds to clinch the coveted UDA ticket in the region, even without resources.

Toto was given the car by Bomet Governor Hillary Barchok after paying him a courtesy call in his office.

"I really appreciate the support I have received from all Kenyans. My heart today goes to Bomet Governor @BarchokHillarywho has offered to sponsor my Homecoming ceremony as well as provide me with a car that I will use to campaign. Kongoi Barchok," she stated.

She is set to hold an official thanksgiving service this coming Sunday, 24th April 2022.

