Kenya: ODM Appeals Tribunal Throws Out Midiwo's Complaint Challenging Elisha Odhiambo's Nomination as Gem MP

20 April 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Appeals Tribunal has thrown out a complaint by Jalang'o Midiwo challenging the nomination of Elisha Odhiambo as the Gem Member of Parliament.

The tribunal upheld the nomination of Odhiambo stating that the election was conducted in line with the ODM nomination rules.

It further indicated that the appellant failed to provide evidence that the gadgets manipulated the results,

It pointed out that Midiwo could not also indicate how the violence manifested in Gem during the voting day as nobody was attacked nor an affidavit sworn.

