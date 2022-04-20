Rwanda Start Rotation of Police Peacekeepers in South Sudan

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has started the rotation of its Formed Police Unit-One (RWAFPU-1) serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

On Sunday, April 17, a cohort of 80 officers, who are part of RWAFPU-1 contingent of 240 officers, left Kigali International Airport for the one year tour-of-duty. The rotation will be conducted in three phases.

The batch left with the contingent commander, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prudence Ngendahimana. Rwanda FPU-1 operates in Malakal, Upper Nile State.

This is the seventh rotation of RWAFPU-1 since its maiden deployment in 2015.

Rwanda FPU-1 has the major responsibility to ensure the security of South Sudanese, who fled the violent conflicts and currently in the Protection of Civilian (PoC) camp in Malakal.

Other duties include patrols, escort duties as well as supporting the UN Police capacity development in South Sudan.

Prior to the deployment, the officers were on Saturday, April 16, briefed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who urged them to be defined by team work, respect, discipline and professionalism.

Another batch of 80 officers also returned home later in the evening under the command of Superintendent of Police (SP) Prosper Nshimiyimana after successfully completing their tour-of-duty.

RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, who presided over the rotation on behalf of the RNP leadership, thanked the officers who returned home for their resilience, professionalism and being good ambassadors.

"The leadership of RNP and your country welcomes you back home and thanks you for your commitment and sacrifice, and representing your country ably," Kabera said.