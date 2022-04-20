Nigeria: APC NEC Meets Today

The first NEC meeting since the March 26 national convention consider the party's timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will meet on Wednesday(today) to decide on the party's primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting, which will hold at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, is the first under the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The new NWC members were elected at the party's national convention held on March 26 in Abuja.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, had in a statement last week, said the NEC will consider the party's timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the party.

Aside from the timetable of the primaries, the party will decide on the cost of nomination forms for all positions and probably the mode of primaries. Section 82(2) provides three modes of primaries: direct, indirect or consensus.

"The procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct, indirect primaries or consensus," section 84(2) reads.

Although, there have been speculations that the party may adopt a consensus mode of primary, however, such decisions are left to NEC because it is the principal executive body of the APC and its decisions are binding on all the members of the party.

Buhari, Osinbajo, others to attend meeting

In line with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, apart from all the members of the NWC, those expected at the NEC meeting are President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and the 22 governors of the party.

Others are the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila of the House of Representatives, their deputies and other principal officers of both chambers.

Also, in accordance with the Constitution of the party, presidential aspirants like Mr Osinbajo and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State will be able to attend the meeting, while some of the aspirants like Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Amaechi and others will not be able to attend unless invited by the NWC.

Mr Tinubu attended a NEC meeting in 2018 at the invitation of the NWC. That meeting was held to deciding the mode of primaries to nominate candidates for the 2019 general elections.

In line with INEC's schedule of activities for the 2023 elections, all parties have up till June 3 to conclude their primaries and forward the names of their candidates to the commission.

The presidential election and National Assembly elections will hold on February 25, 2023 while the governorship and state assembly elections will be conducted on March 11.