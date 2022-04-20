Liberia: All Hail the National Sports Park

Editorial: The construction of a National Sports Park by the Government of Liberia for public recreational purposes is the first-ever in the country and highly commendable. The Sports Park is sure to provide an opportunity for young people to hone their talents and become the very best in the gifts that God has given them.

The National Sports Park could not have come from any better personality than President George Manneh Weah himself, a onetime Africa and world's soccer legend, who rose from the slum community of Gilbratal in Clara Town, Monrovia to the global stage with his gifted legs before ascending to the Presidency.

One key takeaway from the dedicatory ceremony for the facility last Friday, 15 April is assurance from the President that the Park would not be used as an area to trade narcotics and other dangerous substances that are today corrupting the destinies of thousands of youths across Liberia.

We also agreed with President Weah when he says the facility will be run with straight discipline and firm regulations to ensure its durability so that more young people and even adults can benefit services provided there.

Lack of recreational areas in the country, particularly the capital Monrovia is one prime factor sending many young men and women to drugs and early death, because all they see around are ghettoes, nightclubs and illicit sex.

Even adults returning from work know no other areas of recreation or relaxation other than entertainment centers, where alcoholic beverages, drugs and sex are sold. And so they go there and get themselves hooked and confused eventually.

We Liberians seem to take lightly that regular physical exercise is a great therapy that promotes mental balance and healthy body that are necessary for a wholesome functioning society.

With its compartmentalized venues for various games such as football, basketball, long tennis and table tennis, etc., the Park is an ideal place for the children to take their attention away from negative habits that could ruin their future.

However, proper maintenance of the facility would go a long way in keeping it accessible to the public. The buck falls on users to take the Park as their own and keep those facilities there functional always so that subsequent users would find it fit.

Politics aside, when the government does something that is worth commending, we should say so, and when things are not correct, let it be expressed similarly. Indeed, the National Sports Park is one of the developmental endeavors of this administration that is being recorded as the first-ever in the history of Liberia under the Presidency of Soccer Legend Oppong George Manneh Weah. All hail the National Sports Park!.