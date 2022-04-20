Nigeria: New App, Wardchat Creates Different Approach to Political Participation

Ahead the 2023 general election, an organised way of aggregating and connecting voters, right from the ward level, has surfaced.

Made possible by a mobile application called Wardchat, it is a veritable platform for creating electoral structure from the 36 states and the FCT, 774 Local Governments Councils, 8000 wards and over 176,000 polling units across the nation.

Wardchat is non-partisan. It is a social network, connecting voters from the same polling unit, ward, local government and state across the country.

Unique feature of the app includes allowing voters the opportunity of incidence reporting, election monitoring, voter education, random polling and political campaigns, at no costs.

The app also plans to deploy a feature that will allow users collate results reported from different polling units, which can be posted on a dashboard available for all users of the platform to see.

Country Lead, Wardchat, Kunle Lawal, at the launch of the app, said Wardchat is the World's 1st social network purposely built for an electoral community.

He said: "It is an effective and smart social network with custom features built on Nigeria's electoral structure covering 36 states and the FCT, 774 Local Governments, 8000 wards and over 176,000 polling units across the nation". "Most of the tech apps coming into the market are Fintech, Mobility, Insurtech, EdTech but Wardchat is the only custom-built tech app aimed at digitizing the electoral space.

"The major insight that informed the development of the app was the realization that every polling unit is a community of voters that should connect and interact more as voters, no matter how dispersed they may be.

" The app creates proximal relationships using the smallest Electoral unit as a determinant during registration. Although we do not want to change the way people vote, but we want to facilitate and create relationships among voters that will enable them to influence each other and collaborate for more informed electoral choices. We believe that developing rapport and trust among voters at the ward level is a critical aspect of persuasion to end voter apathy and unfriendly debates in our electoral space."

Wardchat sees itself also playing in the social media space where other foreign tech giants like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and Opera News hub are, but it prides itself an app with a difference considering the niche market at its disposal. That includes Nigeria's electoral community of over 73 million registered voters and over 120 million above voting age.

The app's features are built for Nigeria's electoral structure. As of today, only Wardchat deliberately creates connections by matching user's electoral profiles thereby helping to foster engagement among voters that can lead to a better electoral outcome, targeted audience conversations and ward-centric conversations.

Although the app is coming towards the commencement of the 2023 elections, it however does not aim to change the way people would vote or collect PVC for the upcoming elections.

Lawal said: "Firstly, Wardchat is created with a long-term vision and not necessarily for the upcoming election. We are just happy this is coming at the right time for a peek into what the product can potentially become. However, we do not aim to influence how people will vote in this election"

He said the company's growth plan, targets generation of over 1.5million content and 1million sign ups on the platform in the run up to the 2023 elections, while it hopes to onboard 7million voters on the app in 5 years.