Nigeria: Insecurity - IGP Orders Deployment of Maximum Security in Schools, Colleges Nationwide

The Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the review of police personnel and operational assets deployments to schools and colleges around the country, to ensure their protection.

The deployments are targeted at boarding schools, tertiary institutions and their campuses in areas prone to security breaches around the country.

This directive was issued at the management meeting of the Force Management Team at the IGP Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, yesterday.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said: "The IGP equally directed all State Commissioners of Police, Tactical Commanders, as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, AIGs, to explore all available options and think outside the box to boost security in and around schools, colleges, and student-based communities.

"The IGP has equally directed detectives/operatives of the Force Criminal Investigations Department, FCID, and the Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, to ensure sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering activities within various school environment, while the police airwing has been directed to extend its aerial patrols to the six geo-political zones of the country.

"The Inspector-General of Police, therefore, assured that all hands will be on deck to ensure a safe environment for all pupils and students in schools and colleges of learning within the country.

"He further reiterated the commitment of his administration to diversifying resources towards sustainable security and safety of all and sundry in Nigeria."