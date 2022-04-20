Zimbabwe: 5 Zimbabweans Confirmed Dead in KZN Floods

20 April 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

FIVE Zimbabweans are known to have been killed by floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Nearly 450 people have been confirmed killed by the floods.

The Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa yesterday said so far, they had identified five Zimbabweans among the dead.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to South Africa, Mr David Hamadziripi, confirmed the development.

He added that they have since expressed condolences to the grieving families.

"The search and rescue operations are continuing. The Consul-General, Mrs (Melody) Chaurura, returned from Durban on Monday.

"She had positive confirmation of five Zimbabweans who died as a result of the floods. We await further information from the police on any other Zimbabweans who might have fallen victim to the floods," said Ambassador Hamadziripi.

He said the embassy was in the process of identifying and notifying the victims' next of kin.

The South African government has since declared KwaZulu-Natal province a disaster area.

Hundreds of schools have been closed as a precautionary measure.

The area has suffered flooding for over a week and most roads were left extensively damaged while water and power supply systems have adversely been affected.

