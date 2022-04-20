Zimbabwe: Masango, Pasipanodya Win Easter Chess Tourney

SPENSER Masango and Valentine Pasipanodya were crowned the men's and women's Zimbabwe Chess Federation Easter Chess Tournament champions at a tournament held over four days at Joina City at the weekend.

Masango, a veteran chess player, came from behind to take the men's title from three-day leader, Zambian Timothy Kabwe.

Masango, who has won several titles including the Botswana Open, amassed 6,5 points out of seven as he pocketed US$400 for his efforts. He said he was now looking forward to the Minerva Zimbabwe Open in a fortnight.

"I am very happy to have won this tournament which was very tough and I thank ZCF for the tournament ahead of the Minerva Zimbabwe Open.

"There was some stiff competition but I managed to pull through as I kept my composure throughout the game. There were tough opponents whom I came across but my experience helped me.

"After trailing behind I just kept on hopeful as chess is a tricky sport which demands focus," said Masango.

Pasipanodya, who was making a return after six years when she was busy with her studies, was also happy to win the women's and said she would continue practising.

"I am happy with the win and I am now focusing on my next tournament which is the Minerva Zimbabwe Open. I know the task ahead of me and everyone is going to work hard to face me but I will be prepared," said Pasipanodya.

Kabwe, who had six points, was second in the men's section as Tapiwa Chikwavire, Archford Matiringe and Roy Mwadura were third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Up and coming player Refilio Mudodo was second in the women's section as Linda Shaba was third on 5,5 points while outgoing champion Kudzanayi Charinda was fourth.

The juniors saw Danmore Mashava coming out tops followed by Kudzaishe Chindiya and Roland Chitakunye.

ZCF president Collin Tongowona said he is happy to have managed to host a tournament which had over 200 players coming on board.

"I am happy with the way the tournament went on and I thank our partners FIDE PDC, Pulse Pharmaceuticals, New World Properties and Crystal Candy, among several others, who helped us.

"We now looking forward to the Minerva Zimbabwe Open which we will host at this same venue," said Tongowona.