Zimbabwe: President Mourns Taguta

President Mnangagwa yesterday accorded Johane Marange Apostolic Church leader, High Priest Noah Taguta Momberume a State-assisted funeral.

The President said Mutumwa Taguta transformed the sect from its age-old traditions to modernise it to uphold secular and modern education and medical practices, including recognising girl-child rights.

High Priest Taguta died over the weekend after a long illness and is expected to be buried at the shrine today.

Mutumwa Taguta was 82.

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Nokuthula Matsikenyere is expected to represent the Government.

In his condolence message, President Mnangagwa said he received with deep grief and sorrow the death of High Priest Taguta.

"A devout Christian and staunch messenger of God, the late Mutumwa Noah was a truly begotten spiritual child of the Church founded by late Johane Marange, which he transformed into a strong, sub-regional movement of God's faithfuls covering Southern, East and Central Africa," he said.

"Such a massive movement of believers drawn from diverse nationalities and cultures required inspired leadership which only he alone could provide. We greatly admired his commitment to the Word and his exceptional leadership, through which our country Zimbabwe is now a well-known spiritual epicentre on the African continent.

"I have very vivid memories of my visits to his headquarters in Mafararikwa in rural Marange which he transformed into a continental shrine and home to God's faithfuls."

President Mnangagwa said High Priest Taguta did a lot for his brethren and country.

"Against age-old practices and set traditions, he challenged archaic outlooks to modernise the Church until it embraced secular education, modern medical practices and a better, enlightened life for the girl-child in the Church," he said.

"With very little persuasion, he built a modern high school which is a source of pride to the church, the community and Government. Today children and families in the church and beyond, accept education and have embraced modern medical practices, including vaccination programmes.

"Mutumwa Noah was singularly responsible for this transformation which consolidated the church's standing as a movement associated with the liberation of our country."

The President added that he knew Mutumwa Taguta as a passionate farmer, who approached Government for land and proceeded to put to full, productive use, thus contributing to the overall effort towards national food security.

"That tradition of agricultural industry and productivity on a commercial scale, is now firmly established in the church which is able to meet its food requirements, in addition to a marketable surplus. We applaud his leadership which went beyond the spiritual realm, to encompass the secular, thus ministering to a complete human being.

"On behalf of Government, the people of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to express my deep, heartfelt condolences to the Taguta family on this their saddest loss.

"He was a spiritual father of our nation which today shares their grief and joins them and the entire Church in bereavement.

"In recognition of his contribution to the spiritual and material well-being of our nation, I have directed Government to accord the late Mutumwa Noah Taguta a State-assisted funeral," he said.

He was known for championing development in Bocha, Marange, where his church commands the highest numbers.

President Mnangagwa once visited Mutumwa Taguta's shrine in 2018 where he officially launched the construction of a state-of-the-art sports centre and stadium at St Noah College in Bocha.