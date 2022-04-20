Zimbabwe: Double Delight for Zemura

NOW, more than ever, Warriors star Jordan Zemura is closer to English Premier League promotion with his Championship football side AFC Bournemouth taking a huge step towards elevation over the Easter Holidays.

Zemura, who is undergoing treatment for a hamstring injury which was initially expected to rule him out for the rest of the season, could play a part in the promotion run-in too.

The 22-year-old limped off towards the end of the Cherries' goalless draw at Sheffield United on April 9 before his place was taken by Robby Brady.

And it was immediately feared he would miss the last part of the gruelling marathon but his manager Scott Parker has since revealed the Zimbabwean utility man stands a chance to take part this season.

Although he missed another goalless deadlock against Middlesborough on Good Friday and a 3-0 victory at Coventry City on Easter Monday, Zemura is recovering well and could be available for selection for the top-of-the-table clash against Fulham at the weekend.

Speaking after some scans on the Zimbabwean's hamstring, Parker hinted Zemura would be back in action sooner than expected. Had the results of the scans shown a tear or pull, Zemura's season would have been declared over but it seems the sun is shining on the star who is expected to play a key role in the Cherries' bid to return to the top-flight.

"Jordan Zemura won't make (Good) Friday (against Middlesborough), he won't make (Easter) Monday (against Coventry) either. But scan reports are not as bad as we initially thought.

"And we would like to think we could have him back before the end of the season. But as of these games coming up, he won't be making them," confirmed Parker.

And excitement is building up in Parker's side after they made a giant leap towards promotion with their demolition of Coventry City on Monday to strengthen their grip on second place in the English Championship.

Dominic Solanke struck twice to take his goal tally to 27 this season and Jamal Lowe added the other to condemn Coventry City and lift the Cherries who had gone for three matches without winning or scoring as their promotion pressures appeared to catch up with them.

And Zemura, who has encountered injury and Covid-19 humps in a dream season for the Cherries, will be hoping to overcome the latest injury setback and play a part in the promotion race.

There is no doubt Parker's team are well-placed to nail one of the two automatic qualification spots given their position on the English Championship table.

The Cherries are second with 77 points to their name after 41 games.

They are six points behind leaders Fulham who were scheduled to play their 42nd match against Preston at home last night.

But Bournemouth will only play their match day 42 against the Cottagers at the weekend in a game that is most likely to play a huge part in the destiny of the second-tier title.

And Zemura could be available for selection for that particular tie as he might join Aston Villa's Marvelous Nakamba in the English Premier League next season.

The Zimbabwean, who is understood to have penned a new lucrative deal with the Cherries, is on record saying his dream would be promotion to the English Premier League.

"It's never about individuals, it is about the team. I am putting in everything right now to help my team earn promotion into the English Premiership," he told The Herald last month.

"I hope to maintain my form and try to put in the shift in every game. Bournemouth is my team, they gave me a chance and I want to repay them by helping them earn promotion. We are taking each game as it comes. We are really raring to go.

"You know what, we have a group of exciting lads, a group that is willing to work for each other, a group that puts their heads on the wall for the team. The spirit is awesome. We are eager to get promoted. That will be a dream."

And now, the team have their destiny firmly in their own hands as the English Premier League is within their sight.

Zemura, who of late has been doing his job silently, earning high match ratings in England, will finally play in the English Premier League next season making a complete turnaround in his career which had so many false starts.