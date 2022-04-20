Nigeria: Terrorists Kill 3 Kidnapped Victims, Threaten to Kill More Unless Ransom Is Paid

Terrorists, who kidnapped locals at Anguwan Bulus in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have reportedly killed three of the victims and threatened to kill more unless ransom is paid.

The bandits attacked the Anguwan Bulus community killing one local and abducting several others.

They also attacked neighbouring communities like Juji, Angwan Gimbiya and Sabo GRA.

The spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the killing, saying: "I received phone calls from some people this morning (Tuesday) that three bodies were found at Dutse village somewhere in the bush.

"The corpses were evacuated to Saint Gerald's Hospital. We are trying to talk to the Area Commander to ensure the safe return of those who are still in captivity."A source said the bandits called, yesterday, that they have killed three of the people they kidnapped and told us where their bodies were deposited.

The source said: "The terrorists called last evening and said since we refused to pay the ransom, we should go to a location and pick the corpses of our people.

"Before we got there, we learned that Police had already evacuated the bodies and deposited them at Saint Gerald's Catholic Hospital, Kakuri, Kaduna. We were at the hospital last night to confirm that.

"The terrorists threatened that if the community and families fail to pay the ransom by Tuesday evening, they should go to the same spot and carry another set of corpses.

"Right now, we are confused. We don't know what to do. We have sold all we ever worked for to appease these people but they want more. We are appealing to the federal and state governments to come to our rescue to save the remaining people in captivity."

Meanwhile, eight out of 20 persons abducted in Idon town, Kajuru LGA, have been released after spending about two months in captivity.

According to a source, "they were released, Sunday after ransom was paid. They said we need to bring additional ransom before they could release the remaining 12 persons.'We have reported the recurrence of bandit attacks in Kajuru and Kachia to higher authorities but they have not done anything concrete to stop the attacks. As we speak, there are several others in the kidnappers' den apart from these 12 people.