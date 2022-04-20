Nigeria: Survivors of Plateau Killings Still Awaiting Relief Materials From Nema

Survivors of the recent attacks on some communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas of Plateau State are in dire need of not just food and clothing but also a roof over their heads, especially as the rainy season sets in.

Giving an update on their condition since the incident, the Chairman of Kanam Local Government Area, Mr. Dayyabu Garga, said although public-spirited individuals and groups had provided some succour to the people, more still needed to be done to enable them return to their homes.

He told Vanguard on phone yesterday: "As for the IDPs, the local government mobilized some food items and distributed them at the centres. We equally received support from well-meaning individuals and groups, and the items were distributed accordingly.

"As for the victims in the hospital, four were discharged today (yesterday), they have gone back to their villages, one victim was amputated at Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

"We have two people in JUTH, one with a bullet in his head, he is yet to be operated but very soon, it will be done. The other person also needs surgery.

"At Dengi, we still have some patients there. We are still expecting the intervention from NEMA and SEMA, they said they were waiting for data to know how many houses were burnt, and so on.

"I think they are still waiting for the data but they went there themselves to assess the situation, they left behind some people to give them the full details."

"After getting the data, probably their support will come in but I was told this morning (yesterday) that one of their officers is coming down to the villages the attack took place. We are expecting them."

The Chairman added that he was able to procure some clothing, especially for the women and children, adding that the items would be handed over to the survivors within the week.