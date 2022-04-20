Namibia: Erasmus Wins Inaugural Easter Cup

BORRIS Erasmus was the overall winner of the inaugural Easter Cup that was held at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club over the weekend.

Safety Kit sponsored the four-day event that saw the wiiner determined by the best two of four rounds completed.

The first round was won by Vilho Hanghome with a score of 42, followed by Andre Visser, Roland van Greunen and Zillan du Pisani on 38 each; while Wilfried Emvula won the second round with a score of 40, followed by Erasmus, Edmore Chikohora, Stefanus van der Merwe and Inklous Suze on 39 each.

Julian Stoffels won the third round with a total of 44, followed by Visser and Sashi Dutta on 39 each; while Erasmus won the fourth round with a total of 42, followed by Christian Li on 41 and Milton Eiseb on 39.

Erasmus was the overall winner with a top-two combined score of 81, followed by Hanghome and Visser on 77 each, and Stoffels, Du Pisani and Van der Merwe on 76 each.

There were also several nearest to the pin winners, with Du Pisani and Marten Kapewasha winning on the first round; Paul Grobler and Johan van Zyl on the second round; and Stoffels and Elias Mulombwelwa on the third round; while Du Pisani won both nearest to the pin prizes on the fourth round.

A total of 127 players competed in the four-day event, while the course was in an excellent condition.