Namibia: Nampower Plugs Disability Sport

DISABILITY Sport Namibia can count on NamPower's unwavering support, the national power utility said while rewarding the country's 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games team with over half-a-million dollars yesterday.

The "just reward" is to recognise their "hard work and achievements" and doubles as a preparatory incentive towards upcoming international assignments.

For winning a silver medal in Tokyo, evergreen sprinter Ananias Shikongo and his guide Sem Shimanda each got N$150 000, with Johannes Nambala receiving N$100 000 for his bronze.

Their coaches Letu Hamhola and Michael Hamukwaya were rewarded N$30 000 each.

Lahja Ishitile, along with guides Even Tjiuiu and Sydney Kamuaruuma, each received N$25 000 for making it to the Paralympics.

The athletes are exemplary ambassadors and role models whom the nation should rally around, said NamPower chief operating officer Fritz Jacobs.

"The athletes have proven themselves among some of the world's best and NamPower is proud to be associated with such a great team of athletes," Jacobs said.

Team captain Nambala vowed that securing international recognition for the country remains their primary objective.

"This really helps us and motivates to work harder and do better. We look forward to bringing more medals home. Thank you NamPower," said Nambala.

NamPower has invested over N$10 million in Disability Sport Namibia (DSN) since partnering with the marginalised movement in 2011.

That investment has yielded multiple world beaters, who have repeatedly shone at the Commonwealth Games, Paralympics and Special Olympics.

"The achievements of athletes at these events over the years, show evidence of NamPower's support impact. Time and time again, our athletes continue to make a name for Namibia at international level, and NamPower is honoured and proud to be associated with DSN," said Otilie Mujoro, the NamPower Foundation head.

"It is evidence of how committed our athletes are if they receive the necessary support.

Hamukwaya, in his Namibia Paralympic Committee secretary general hat, welcomed the recognition from their primary sponsor.

"Disability sport has been making its mark for years. We appreciate this gesture from NamPower very much," he said.

"NamPower always comes through. They believe in these athletes and we hope it can continue long after we are no longer around.

"We would not have participated at these international competitions if it was not for NamPower's support over the last six years," Hamukwaya noted.

The funds will be dispensed to the athletes in monthly instalments over two years. However, the coaches will get their dues as one-off payments.

"We believe that this method will give athletes some peace of mind, knowing that over the next two years they will have a fixed monthly amount to assist them with their day-to-day needs and help them focus on their talents," Jacobs said.

"This arrangement will also help them in their preparation for the road to Paris as they travel to participate in upcoming qualifying games," he continued.

"We have observed that when athletes are rewarded with large sums of money, they are not always advised how to manage their funds sustainably. This results in them running out of funds in no time, leaving them struggling to afford day-to-day necessities, as well as the means to acquire training gear and to travel to training facilities."

The athletes largely depend on international participation to make ends meet, as most of them have no other means to fall back on.

Spreading the funds over two years, starting end of April 2022 to March 2024, will ensure the athletes stay on track.

"It shows it's not only about rewards, but you understand the struggle. The struggle is real," Hamhola said.

"We have to look after our champions. We don't want to see them destitute after flying the flag of the nation high."