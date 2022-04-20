Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Commends Diaspora Citizens for Support

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has commended Zimbabweans in the diaspora for their "devotion and unwavering support in nation building".

The ruling ZANU PF leader was speaking at the Independence Day celebrations in Bulawayo on Monday.

"I once again commend all Zimbabweans in the Diaspora for their patriotism and the role they are playing in nation building," he said.

"Like all other citizens, those in the Diaspora are indeed welcome to participate and invest in all sectors of the economy as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.

"I urge our citizens in the diaspora to remain resolute, in spite of the many challenging circumstances they may face in their host countries."

Statistics from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) show that diaspora remittances surged from about US$$1 billion in 2020 to US$1.4 billion in 2021

Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans living abroad are always welcome back home.

"As your President, rest assured that our arms, as your fellow countrymen and women, remain outstretched to welcome you back to our free, independent land of opportunities and sovereign home, Zimbabwe," he said.

His remarks come at a time Zimbabweans in South Africa are under xenophobic attacks.

Last week, one Elvis Nyathi was murdered during the ongoing unrest.

Zimbabweans continue to flock to other countries for greener pastures due to economic hardships.

According to some official estimates, more than two million Zimbabwean emigrants live in South Africa alone.