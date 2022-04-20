Namibia: I Have to Defend Swapo - Shaningwa

SWAPO secretary general Sophia Shaningwa hit back at those questioning her defence of the party, at the official opening of Swapo's Oshikango district office on Tuesday afternoon.

"They are saying the secretary general is defending the party as if is her's. I am elected by the congress of Namibia to defend the party. If there is a secretary general who does not defend the party, that secretary general should be fired. Swapo must be defended," Shaningwa said.

She added that young people should also defend the party.

Shaningwa further said Swapo office-bearers should work hard to provide services to the electorate on behalf of the party, which celebrated its 62nd anniversary on Tuesday, until it is able to celebrate 100 years of existence.

Shaningwa asserts that Namibians shouldn't blame the government when it doesn't perform according to their expectations.

She said the government has been hit hard by Covid-19 and the economic downturn, which has also affected neighbouring countries like Zambia, Angola, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The war in Russia and Ukraine has also contributed to high commodity prices in the country, she added.

"War is not a good thing. It's not near us. It's far but we feel its impact because those countries are large producers of products we use in our houses."

She said when she took on her new role as secretary general many of Swapo's companies were doing well, but they are now struggling financially due to Covid-19.

Despite this, Shaningwa urged party members to be resilient.