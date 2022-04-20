Nigeria: 20 Passengers Burnt to Death in Bauchi Auto Crash

People watched helplessly, yesterday, as human bodies were seen burning when two commercial vehicles went up in flames at Huturu Village, along Bauchi-Kano road, Bauchi State.

It was gathered that the two vehicles, a Sharon Ford and a Volkswagen car conveying goods, had a head-on-collusion before going up in flame.

By the time the fire subsided 20 travellers were burnt to ashes.

Confirming the death of the 20 passengers, yesterday, the Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, said 21 persons were in the two commercial vehicles but 20 were killed.

He said one driver survived the crash that involved a Volkswagen Golf3 with number plates: SHD-184YU and a Sharon minibus conveying passengers and goods.

According to him, "The accident was caused by speed violation. It happened at about 11:30 am on Tuesday at Huturu Village, along Bauchi to Kano road. Our men got the report at about 11:38 am and we got to the scene at about 11:50 am. One of the drivers survived but was injured. Twenty others were killed and burnt to ashes.

"They include 11 males, five females, one male child and three female children. The injured driver was taken to Kafin Madaki Hospital while the dead passengers were buried at Huturu village."

Yusuf warned that drivers must avoid speed violations and drive moderately to keep their lives and that of their passengers safe.

