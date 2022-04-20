Nigeria: Corruption Impeding Nigeria's Progress, Says EFCC Boss

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has described corruption as a monster impeding the development and growth of the country.

Bawa stressed the need for all Nigerians to eschew and fight the menace of corrupt practices to a standstill for the country to witness unhindered growth and development in all ramifications.

The EFCC boss spoke when the Ogunruku family of Ido-Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti State, donated a well-equipped six-bedroom apartment to the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti (FETHI) in honour of their late son, Ifelola Otitowa Aina-Ogunruku.

The late Aina-Ogunruku was said to have died 10 years ago while in active service of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja.

Mr Babatunde Ayodele who represented the EFCC chairman at the occasion charged the gathering to always fight corruption which permeated every segment of the society.

He said, "Corruption is a monster and virus which has eaten deep into the system and is holding the expected national development and growth in abeyance from time immemorial."

Ayodele said that the Ogunruku family had demonstrated exactly what the anti-graft warrior stood for while in active service.