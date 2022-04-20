Namibia: Principal Justifies Cutting 'Slim-Fit' Uniforms

The school principal of Haimbili Haufiku Secondary school in the Ohangwena region, Rabanus Shaninga, has allegedly taken it upon himself to cut the trousers of learners who wear pants deemed too tight for the classrooms.

In an anonymous text message, learners complained Shaninga has over the years been cutting slim-fit trousers and informing parents to buy new ones.

"He has called us to his office and cut our trousers, and told us to go wear proper uniforms," read the text from a learner.

The message states the matter has become a financial constraint to parents, as some cannot afford to buy new school uniforms.

"Sometimes, the pants we buy in Pep Stores are too huge, and we stitch them just so we look proper in our uniforms. We don't see anything wrong with our preferences of looking good and comfortable. We are not breaking any school rules, and it also has no effect on our academic performances," the message reads.

Shaninga stuck to his guns, maintaining that decision of banning slim-fit trousers from school premises is to instil discipline in the learners.

According to him, there has been an ongoing trend of pupils, especially boys, tailoring their school pants to skinny forms from the original design.

He said some pupils wear trousers that are tapered below the knee, 'skinny' fit, or jean-style trousers with rear patch pockets.

"This is against our school code of conduct, and we have addressed the matter a couple of times. Two weeks ago, I have called on a parent's meeting, where I have also discussed this with them. Rules will always be rules, and we are not going to allow our learners to engage in these social ills," said Shaninga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also clarified he has only cut the trousers of learners who refused to unstitch their trousers back to their normal shape.

"These sorts of trousers are unacceptable, as they are fashion trends and not standard uniform trousers. Just like any other profession, uniforms should never be tampered with. There is no fashion on school premises," he noted.

The school had previously warned girls about wearing short skirts to school; however, he said, of late, the trend of tight trousers has also become a concern.

"This has become an issue, and having pupils dress properly is the first step towards getting them to be well-disciplined," he added.