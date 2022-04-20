Nigeria Needs Problem Solver, Not Consensus Candidate - Peter Obi

-Nigeria today is insecure, unproductive, collapsing

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, explained that Nigerians did not need a consensus candidate but a problem solver that can fix Nigeria.

Obi who met with PDP delegates and other officials of the Party, at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki, added that Nigerians were looking forward to having somebody that can make Nigeria productive and pull Nigerians out of poverty.

He lamented that the country was presently "insecure. Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive and it is collapsing."

According to him: "Going by the enormity of Nigeria's problems, they are not looking for a consensus candidate. They are looking forward to somebody who will start solving their problems.

"The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty. That's what Nigerians are looking for, not consensus candidate. So, I want to correct that.

"Even the Northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria, as it is today, is insecured, Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

"It is collapsing. They are looking for a fixer; somebody who will start creating wealth, not about where is this. Where you come from is important, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

"But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in Nigeria.

"You need to check my track record. I am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a Governor. That's the record you need to check. You don't need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the world and I believe I can fix Nigeria.

"I maintain that PDP has an array of candidates who are qualified and competent and everything. But within even competent people, in seria One leagues, they are still the best."

Vanguard News Nigeria