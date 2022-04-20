Nigeria: PDP Presidential Ticket - One Good Turn Deserves Another, Wike Reminds NWC

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential hopeful, has urged the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to give him the ticket, reminding members of the committee of the role he played in their emergence.

Wike who said he has the capacity, courage and the know-how to fix the challenges facing the country, while formally informing the NWC of his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the party in the May 28 primaries, yesterday, noted that one good turn deserves another.

Wike told the Ayu-led NWC that they did little or nothing on their own to get where they were now, saying, "It is important you do the campaign for me. That was how I did it for you too. When I was fighting the former NWC, some of you were supporting them. Now all of you are here.

"One good turn deserves another. So, you people should also pay back because you didn't go to campaign, but now, I am coming to campaign. So, pay back.

"The household name now is Wike. So, don't make mistake and lose Wike, because if you lose Wike, you have lost the election. It is not our prayer that we should lose this election.

"It is important I take this opportunity and let you know that I am prepared. Psychologically, mentally and in all aspects, I am very much prepared," he said.

He added that anything short of a free and fair primaries would spell doom for the party.

"Please, do us the favour to conduct a free and fair election that will be an advantage for us to win in 2023," he pleaded.

On the candidate PDP should put forward in 2023, he asked: "Who are we going to present? What is the track record of that person? What is your track record? What did you do at the time you were there?

He urged the party to stick with leaders who have demonstrated loyalty to the PDP "not those who you give tickets to, tomorrow they fail and you won't see them in the party again. And when you don't give them the ticket, they will also leave the party. No, that is not the way it should be.

"I believe I am a thorough party person, who should be encouraged to lead the party. "

I know the modus operandi of the All Progressives Congress, APC. I can withstand the APC, I can withstand the Federal Government, just give me the ticket."

That said, Wike shared his view on the clamour for a consensus candidate, saying the only consensus arrangement that would make meaning to him was one rooted on fairness, equity and justice.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I don't believe in these people going around on consensus. I told them that their consensus move is 'shine shine bobo, the more you look, the less you see.' I say I am not going to buy it. It will not work and I am not a party to it.

"I believe in consensus but one based on equity, justice and fairness, but not consensus by those who have conspired. They think they can bring me in, but nobody can bring me into it."

Responding, national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu promised a level play field for the all aspirants, noting that the days of imposition and impunity were over.

At the event, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu said he was rooting for Wike because of his belief in his capacity to make a difference.

Although, he added that he would be glad to see an Igbo man emerge President in 2023, the narrative leading to that possibility, he advised, should not be weaved around a geographical agenda.

Vanguard News Nigeria