Nigeria: 2023 - Group Uncovers Plot to Smear Osinbajo With False Testimonies

THE Osinbajo for President Media Council said, yesterday, it has uncovered a fraudulent plan to malign the reputation of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The plot, according to the group in a statement,has been traced to a cell of smear campaigners, led by a US-based Nigerian, who is a former students union president at the University of Lagos.

It added that the same individual is currently a lecturer at the University of Ohio in the USA.

The group said: "The plan is to use fake audio of faceless individuals with fictitious names to cast the Vice President, who is a Christian, as a religious fanatic, who discriminated against staff of other faiths while he was Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State during the tenure of former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"In the fake video, a woman is seen crying and making frantic allegations that she was discriminated against by the then Attorney-General, because she was not allowed to wear the Muslim head cover for women, otherwise known as the hijab, to work.

"As observed by someone who was in the same ministry at the time Osinbajo served as Attorney-General, no such incident ever occurred and this is just a malicious and wicked attempt to sully the sterling qualities of Prof. Osinbajo because of his Presidential aspirations.

"Indeed as Attorney-General, Prof Osinbajo's Secretary, a Muslim, Alhaji Abdul Gafar Bakare, had testified before now that the then Lagos AG 'did not only encourage me to further my education even at my relatively old age, he personally sponsored my B.Sc Accounting Programme'."

Vanguard News Nigeria