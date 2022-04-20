Nigeria: 2023 Presidency - PDP, APC Can't Save Nigeria - Kwankwaso

Former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said yesterday that Nigeria's current socio-economic problems are a direct consequence of the failure of leadership.

He also said neither the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, nor the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, could proffer solutions to the nation's security challenges because both had been tested and shown a lack of capacity.

Kwankwaso said this in Abuja, after paying the required N30m to obtain the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Kwankwaso, who was received by the party's National Chairman, Prof. Rufai Alkali, and the National Organising Secretary, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, and other members of the National Working Committee, dismissed both the ruling APC and the PDP as political associations who were given the opportunity to govern but failed Nigerians.

He said: " I was a foundation member of the PDP, we formed the party to chase the military out of power. When the military left we discovered it was a marriage of strange bed fellows. I was governor of Kano State during my first term, party leaders who were in the party for their selfish interests worked against us and I lost re-election in 2003.

"I went back in 2011 and won a second term. We again teamed up with those we felt were progressing-I was one of five PDP Governors who left to join the APC only to discover that the party is worse than where we left.

"Today, we are calling on Nigerians to join the NNPP which is a party that is over 20 years old and has what it takes to rescue Nigeria.

"I have paid the N30m and obtained my Presidential nomination forms and will urge others from the other side to join us to rescue our country."

Earlier, National Chairman of the party Prof. Rufai Alkali, said the NNPP came on board as a credible alternative to the PDP and the APC who had so far failed to deliver on the mandate given to them by Nigerians at various times.

He described the party as the hope for a new Nigerian.